Marshall Wace LLP Lowers Stake in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Marshall Wace LLP cut its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) by 28.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,910 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCRI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 8.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 224,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,619,000 after purchasing an additional 18,028 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 6.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 219,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,296,000 after purchasing an additional 13,266 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 4.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 135,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,230,000 after purchasing an additional 5,844 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort in the first quarter valued at approximately $594,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of MCRI stock opened at $70.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.23 and a fifty-two week high of $76.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.35.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.16. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 16.68%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel & casino facility in Reno, Nevada and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The Atlantis features casino space; guest rooms; food outlets; espresso and pastry bars; health spa and salon; retail outlets offering clothing and traditional gift shop merchandise; family entertainment centre; banquet, convention and meeting room space.

