Marshall Wace LLP Makes New $519,000 Investment in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRMT. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 72.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CRMT. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of America’s Car-Mart from $151.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th.

In related news, Director Joshua G. Welch bought 2,539 shares of America’s Car-Mart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $124.75 per share, with a total value of $316,740.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

America’s Car-Mart stock opened at $120.78 on Friday. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.61 and a 1-year high of $177.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $789.54 million, a P/E ratio of 7.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $122.14 and its 200 day moving average is $140.37.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.08. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 28.54%. The company had revenue of $280.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.61 million. On average, equities analysts predict that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 13.31 EPS for the current year.

America’s Car-Mart Company Profile

America’s Car-Mart, Inc engages in the sale of older model used vehicles and the provision of financing for its customers in the United States. It operates dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded by Bill Fleeman in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, AR.

