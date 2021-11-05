Marshall Wace LLP Makes New Investment in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 54,793 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.25% of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PMBC. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 2,814.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,914 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 17.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 150,455 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 22,642 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 357.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 82,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 64,096 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp during the first quarter worth $4,444,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 14.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 155,171 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 19,628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PMBC opened at $9.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.79. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $10.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $210.79 million, a P/E ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.99.

In related news, Director Stephen P. Yost sold 28,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.31, for a total value of $262,439.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Bradford R. Dinsmore sold 141,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.31, for a total transaction of $1,319,273.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 326,382 shares of company stock worth $3,038,616. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp is a holding company of Pacific Mercantile Bank, which engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through Commercial Banking, which focuses in small and medium-size businesses, professional firms, and individuals with a diversified range of products and services such as various types of deposit accounts, various types of commercial and consumer loans, cash management services, and online banking services.

