Marshall Wace LLP Takes Position in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 98,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRN. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amarin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amarin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Amarin during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Amarin during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Amarin during the second quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 32.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Michael Wayne Kalb sold 120,000 shares of Amarin stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total value of $630,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMRN opened at $4.23 on Friday. Amarin Co. plc has a one year low of $3.84 and a one year high of $9.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 423.42 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.09 and a 200 day moving average of $4.84.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Amarin had a return on equity of 0.69% and a net margin of 0.70%. The company had revenue of $142.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Amarin’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMRN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Amarin in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Amarin in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amarin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.47.

Amarin Profile

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

