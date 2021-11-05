Marshall Wace LLP Takes Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 29.6% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 27,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 6,248 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 48.1% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,796,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,904,000 after purchasing an additional 583,818 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the second quarter worth $25,581,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 63.9% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 7,184 shares during the period. 81.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TAP opened at $46.21 on Friday. Molson Coors Beverage has a twelve month low of $37.57 and a twelve month high of $61.48. The firm has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of -22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.10 and a 200-day moving average of $51.23.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 3.69%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Louis Vachon acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.04 per share, for a total transaction of $138,120.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on TAP. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.91.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

