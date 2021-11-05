Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) Stock Price Down 7.2%

Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE)’s stock price was down 7.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$10.49 and last traded at C$10.88. Approximately 425,983 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 284,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.73.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MRE shares. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Martinrea International to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$16.00 price objective (down previously from C$17.00) on shares of Martinrea International in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$19.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$17.64.

Get Martinrea International alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.68. The firm has a market cap of C$850.12 million and a P/E ratio of 5.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$11.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.59.

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$884.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$960.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Martinrea International Inc. will post 2.1900001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Martinrea International Company Profile (TSE:MRE)

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

See Also: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Martinrea International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martinrea International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.