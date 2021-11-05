MASQ Price Tops $0.21 on Exchanges (MASQ)

MASQ (CURRENCY:MASQ) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. During the last week, MASQ has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MASQ coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000338 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MASQ has a market cap of $4.73 million and $61,264.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001621 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.72 or 0.00085389 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.94 or 0.00074407 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.30 or 0.00100903 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61,781.40 or 1.00060859 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,484.54 or 0.07263147 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00022594 BTC.

MASQ Coin Profile

MASQ’s genesis date was November 1st, 2020. MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,657,208 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

According to CryptoCompare, “MASQ Node software is the connection to this community network. Each Node is designed to seek out the best routes to transmit the desired content and delivers it to end-users. As the network gains more active Nodes, network latency will decrease and throughput will rise. “

MASQ Coin Trading

