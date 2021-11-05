Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Acquires 7,990 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 12.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 71,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,990 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth $43,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 104.5% in the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. 51.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on XOM. Truist cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.94.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XOM opened at $64.41 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $32.62 and a 52-week high of $66.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $272.68 billion, a PE ratio of -46.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.37.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently -1,054.55%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

