Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $3.60 Million Stock Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV trimmed its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,061 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 647 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Masco were worth $3,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in Masco by 57.5% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 5,020 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Masco by 117,911.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 30,683 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 30,657 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 3.2% during the second quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 97,203 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,726,000 after buying an additional 3,016 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 2.2% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 562,714 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,662,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masco during the second quarter valued at about $12,259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Masco alerts:

Shares of MAS stock opened at $64.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.34 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.81. Masco Co. has a 52 week low of $51.53 and a 52 week high of $68.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.25.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. Masco had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 480.10%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.13%.

In related news, CAO John P. Lindow sold 67,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $4,355,585.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 43,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total transaction of $2,819,235.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 120,509 shares of company stock worth $7,747,020. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MAS shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Masco from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Masco from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.21.

About Masco

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.