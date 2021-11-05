Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $5.30 Million Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,960 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $5,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Hoylecohen LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 23,566 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,706,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth $317,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 498.8% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 12,754 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,171,000 after acquiring an additional 10,624 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 12,670 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 32,661 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,680,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $435.00 price target (up from $370.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $520.00 to $576.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $460.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $419.29.

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $408.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $401.18 and a 200-day moving average of $382.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.56 billion, a PE ratio of 6.73, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $199.06 and a 12 month high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The company had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 34.46% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.68 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.36%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

