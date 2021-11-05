Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $5.95 Million Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,398 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,410 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 226.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 97.7% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 91.8% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.2% during the second quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSV opened at $81.57 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.12. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $81.31 and a 52 week high of $82.95.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

