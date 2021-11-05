Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Purchases 1,436 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 77,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Paychex were worth $8,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Paychex by 7.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 28,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the second quarter worth $7,430,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Paychex by 29.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 13,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Paychex by 40.6% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 205,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,174,000 after purchasing an additional 59,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co acquired a new position in Paychex during the second quarter worth $255,000. 69.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $123.74 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.30 and a 52 week high of $124.25. The firm has a market cap of $44.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. Paychex had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 40.40%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Paychex declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 8th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 86.84%.

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total transaction of $951,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on PAYX shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Paychex to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.83.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.