Master Contract Token (MCT) Market Capitalization Tops $3.97 Million

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded 41.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. In the last week, Master Contract Token has traded 1,979.4% higher against the dollar. Master Contract Token has a total market capitalization of $3.97 million and $61,302.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Master Contract Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0070 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,488.58 or 0.07337183 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.11 or 0.00086818 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 50.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Master Contract Token Coin Profile

Master Contract Token (CRYPTO:MCT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 coins. Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Master Contract Token’s official website is splyse.tech/#projects

Buying and Selling Master Contract Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Master Contract Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Master Contract Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

