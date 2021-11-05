Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Price Target Cut to $150.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) had its price objective reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MTCH. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Match Group from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Match Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. HSBC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Match Group in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist lifted their price objective on Match Group from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Match Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $167.06.

Get Match Group alerts:

NASDAQ:MTCH traded up $5.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $162.81. 49,778 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,897,902. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.41. Match Group has a fifty-two week low of $129.14 and a fifty-two week high of $182.00.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 69.67% and a net margin of 20.75%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Match Group will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph Levin sold 163,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.73, for a total value of $28,519,430.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 239,846 shares of company stock valued at $41,279,631. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Match Group by 7.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 66,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,498,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 8.0% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 6,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 34.1% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 42,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,625,000 after buying an additional 10,734 shares during the period. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 48,233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Match Group in the third quarter worth about $222,000. Institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Further Reading: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.