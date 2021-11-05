McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) EVP Lori A. Schechter Sells 5,488 Shares of Stock

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 5,488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,234,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of McKesson stock opened at $223.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.48. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $167.86 and a 12-month high of $225.29.
McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.49. The business had revenue of $66.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.23 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 5,793.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 20.28 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its stake in McKesson by 475.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new position in McKesson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $439,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in McKesson by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 19,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,790,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in McKesson by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 814,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,404,000 after acquiring an additional 146,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in McKesson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,336,000. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
MCK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.75.
About McKesson
McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).
Recommended Story: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know
Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.