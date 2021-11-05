McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) EVP Lori A. Schechter Sells 5,488 Shares of Stock

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 5,488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,234,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $223.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.48. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $167.86 and a 12-month high of $225.29.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.49. The business had revenue of $66.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.23 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 5,793.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 20.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.92%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its stake in McKesson by 475.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new position in McKesson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $439,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in McKesson by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 19,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,790,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in McKesson by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 814,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,404,000 after acquiring an additional 146,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in McKesson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,336,000. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MCK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.75.

About McKesson

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

Recommended Story: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.