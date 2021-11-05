McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 599 shares during the quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $2,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MCK. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in McKesson by 14.1% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,805,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in McKesson during the first quarter worth about $245,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in McKesson by 46.3% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after buying an additional 3,956 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in McKesson by 5.0% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in McKesson during the first quarter worth about $449,000. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on MCK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $237.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.75.

Shares of MCK traded up $0.91 on Friday, hitting $224.00. 4,325 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,019,494. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $204.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.48. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $167.86 and a 1 year high of $225.29.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.49. The company had revenue of $66.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.23 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 5,793.16%. McKesson’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.80 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 20.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.92%.

In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 5,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $1,234,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 8,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $1,684,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,913 shares of company stock worth $9,024,783. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

