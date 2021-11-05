McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Given New $268.00 Price Target at Cowen

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Cowen from $247.00 to $268.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.95% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on MCK. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $237.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.42.

NYSE:MCK traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $223.43. 10,611 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,019,494. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $204.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.48. The company has a market cap of $34.56 billion, a PE ratio of -7.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.78. McKesson has a one year low of $167.86 and a one year high of $225.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.49. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 5,793.16%. The firm had revenue of $66.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that McKesson will post 20.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 1,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $236,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 5,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,234,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,913 shares of company stock valued at $9,024,783. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in McKesson by 140.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,863,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427,543 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in McKesson by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,139,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,673,000 after purchasing an additional 303,884 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in McKesson by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,189,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,918,000 after purchasing an additional 138,670 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in McKesson by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,903,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,759,000 after purchasing an additional 25,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in McKesson by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,760,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,408,000 after purchasing an additional 393,016 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

