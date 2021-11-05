McKesson (NYSE:MCK) PT Raised to $279.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $261.00 to $279.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.06% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MCK. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on McKesson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their price target on McKesson from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on McKesson from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on McKesson from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.75.

Shares of MCK stock opened at $223.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $34.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.78. McKesson has a one year low of $167.86 and a one year high of $225.29.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.49. The business had revenue of $66.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.23 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 5,793.16% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.80 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that McKesson will post 20.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 22,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.75, for a total transaction of $4,499,818.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,925,035. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 6,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,367,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,913 shares of company stock worth $9,024,783 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cadence Bank NA increased its holdings in McKesson by 1.0% in the second quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 5,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1.2% in the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 4,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1.9% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 6.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1.1% in the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

