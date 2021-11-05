Mcmorgan & Co. LLC Acquires New Position in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Mcmorgan & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 22,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in Open Lending during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Open Lending during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Open Lending during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Open Lending during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Open Lending during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on LPRO. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Open Lending from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Open Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.60.

In other Open Lending news, Director Gene Yoon sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total transaction of $15,700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Sagemount I. L.P. Bregal sold 330,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.86, for a total transaction of $10,513,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,321,626 shares of company stock valued at $44,905,942. 25.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LPRO stock traded up $1.34 on Friday, hitting $34.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,309. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.48. Open Lending Co. has a 1 year low of $25.88 and a 1 year high of $44.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.95 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 9.13, a quick ratio of 9.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.43. Open Lending had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 158.97%. The firm had revenue of $61.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.01) EPS. Open Lending’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Open Lending Co. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

