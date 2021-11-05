Mcmorgan & Co. LLC Makes New $1.24 Million Investment in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW)

Mcmorgan & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 30,561 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,000. Douglas Dynamics accounts for 0.3% of Mcmorgan & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC owned 0.13% of Douglas Dynamics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 8.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,024 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 100,433.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,032 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 6,026 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 140.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 85,367 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after purchasing an additional 49,849 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the second quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 7.4% during the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 68,236 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 4,684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PLOW traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.25. The company had a trading volume of 769 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,107. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.99 and a 52 week high of $51.44. The firm has a market cap of $993.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.40.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.09). Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $127.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 18th were given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.59%.

Separately, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.33.

Douglas Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segments include manufactured snow and ice control attachments sold under FISHER, HENDERSON, SNOWEX and WESTERN brands.

