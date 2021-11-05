Mcmorgan & Co. LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Mcmorgan & Co. LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 654,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,010,000. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for 7.6% of Mcmorgan & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.23% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000.

IUSB stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.31. The company had a trading volume of 9,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,696,132. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.40. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.48 and a fifty-two week high of $54.71.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.085 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%.

