MDA Ltd. (TSE:MDA) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

MDA Ltd. (TSE:MDA) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for MDA in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ciarmoli now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.94 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.03. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for MDA’s FY2023 earnings at $1.77 EPS.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of MDA to C$17.50 in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.89 billion and a PE ratio of -55.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$16.14 and its 200-day moving average price is C$18.38. MDA has a 12-month low of C$14.05 and a 12-month high of C$18.88.

MDA (TSE:MDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.54. The business had revenue of C$581.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$560.30 million.

MDA Ltd. develops and manufactures space technology systems. The company offers geointelligence solutions and services related to earth observation and intelligence systems that provide satellite-generated imagery and data to deliver critical and value-added insights in the areas of national security, climate change monitoring, and commerce.

