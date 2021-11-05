MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) PT Lowered to $31.00 at BMO Capital Markets

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) had its target price decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $37.00 to $31.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of MEDNAX in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a market perform rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.00.

Shares of NYSE MD opened at $27.16 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 123.46, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.09. MEDNAX has a 52-week low of $13.67 and a 52-week high of $35.67.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $493.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.04 million. MEDNAX had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MEDNAX will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 10,387 shares of MEDNAX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $301,223.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark S. Ordan sold 95,000 shares of MEDNAX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total transaction of $3,333,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 124,694 shares of company stock worth $4,204,476. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income increased its position in MEDNAX by 67.5% in the third quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,465 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in MEDNAX by 1.9% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 683,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,424,000 after buying an additional 12,830 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in MEDNAX by 3.0% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,638,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,578,000 after buying an additional 48,264 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in MEDNAX during the third quarter worth $279,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in MEDNAX by 61.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

