Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.29 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.29 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Medtronic’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.30. Medtronic posted earnings per share of $1.02 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medtronic will report full year earnings of $5.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.67 to $5.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.19 to $6.57. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Medtronic.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MDT. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $152.00 target price (up from $140.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $151.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.14.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 28,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.08, for a total transaction of $3,810,419.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,301,728.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total transaction of $6,812,481.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 139,922 shares of company stock valued at $18,380,380. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 459.2% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 264.2% in the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1,316.7% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDT stock traded up $2.29 on Friday, hitting $122.98. The company had a trading volume of 6,147,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,404,726. Medtronic has a 12-month low of $103.00 and a 12-month high of $135.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.22. The stock has a market cap of $165.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

