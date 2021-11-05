Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Boosts Stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Okta were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Okta by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Okta during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,695,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Okta during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Okta by 117.1% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Okta by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 24,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,442,000 after acquiring an additional 3,888 shares during the last quarter. 71.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Okta stock opened at $255.70 on Friday. Okta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $199.08 and a fifty-two week high of $294.00. The firm has a market cap of $39.55 billion, a PE ratio of -67.29 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $251.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.24. Okta had a negative return on equity of 18.64% and a negative net margin of 52.47%. The company had revenue of $316.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -5.09 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on OKTA. Truist boosted their target price on Okta from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Okta from $265.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Okta from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Okta from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Summit Insights boosted their target price on Okta from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.33.

In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,818 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.95, for a total value of $3,205,085.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,390,012.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 36,902 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total value of $9,548,761.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,377,442.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 151,706 shares of company stock worth $39,082,337. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

