Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Buys 1,422 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 80.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,185 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PPG. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 27.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 169,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,158,000 after buying an additional 36,888 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 1.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,305,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $196,121,000 after purchasing an additional 19,269 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 14.3% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 27,023 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,061,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 15.1% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,714 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 48.1% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 51,137 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,684,000 after purchasing an additional 16,613 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

NYSE:PPG opened at $163.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.15. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.10 and a fifty-two week high of $182.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $154.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.38.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.40%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PPG. Mizuho boosted their price objective on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on PPG Industries from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on PPG Industries from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays upped their target price on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on PPG Industries from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.33.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.