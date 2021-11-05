Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Cuts Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co trimmed its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 11.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,851 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 642 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,613 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 69.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LYB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $106.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $127.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.94.

NYSE:LYB opened at $91.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.49. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $70.60 and a fifty-two week high of $118.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.84.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.78 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 57.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. Research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 19.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.57%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

