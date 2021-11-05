Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Purchases New Shares in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co purchased a new stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in American International Group in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

AIG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of American International Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of American International Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American International Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of American International Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.15.

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $60.39 on Friday. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.82 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $51.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). American International Group had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 9.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to buy up to 14.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.79%.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

