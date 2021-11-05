Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Trims Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co trimmed its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,528 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,709 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ACGL. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $292,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,916,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $111,947,000 after purchasing an additional 16,377 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 76,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 43,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 721.9% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,463,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $94,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,704 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ACGL shares. JMP Securities upped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.22.

Shares of ACGL opened at $42.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.59 and a 200 day moving average of $39.94. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $31.20 and a 52-week high of $43.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 22.28%. Arch Capital Group’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CFO Francois Morin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $210,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

