Meme (MEME) Trading 8.1% Higher Over Last Week

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 5th. Meme has a market capitalization of $11.47 million and $1.13 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Meme has traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar. One Meme coin can currently be bought for about $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $195.29 or 0.00317043 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00014809 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001273 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004036 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00005251 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000026 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000012 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Meme Profile

Meme is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Meme is dontbuymeme.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Meme Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meme should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meme using one of the exchanges listed above.

