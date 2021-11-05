MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) will announce $0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for MercadoLibre’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the highest is $1.24. MercadoLibre posted earnings per share of ($1.02) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 176.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MercadoLibre will report full year earnings of $2.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $4.14. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $14.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow MercadoLibre.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.65. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.55%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 66.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MELI shares. Scotiabank upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,672.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,977.63.

NASDAQ:MELI traded up $77.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,633.91. 50,943 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,073. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,697.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,593.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07. MercadoLibre has a fifty-two week low of $1,219.14 and a fifty-two week high of $2,020.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -32,411.20 and a beta of 1.41.

In related news, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras acquired 845 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,783.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,506,905.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 11,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,133,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

