Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Downgraded to Underperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $8.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $10.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Mercer International from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $15.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercer International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Mercer International from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James set a $15.00 price target on Mercer International and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mercer International has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.40.

Shares of MERC stock opened at $10.42 on Monday. Mercer International has a 1-year low of $6.62 and a 1-year high of $18.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.17 and its 200 day moving average is $12.60. The company has a market cap of $688.12 million, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. Mercer International had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $469.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Mercer International will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. Mercer International’s payout ratio is -100.00%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercer International in the third quarter worth about $286,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mercer International in the second quarter worth about $178,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mercer International by 30.0% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 38,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 8,785 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercer International in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Mercer International by 17.8% in the second quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 546,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,965,000 after purchasing an additional 82,720 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

About Mercer International

Mercer International, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of pulp. It operates through Pulp and Wood Products segments. The Pulp segment consists of the manufacture, sales, and distribution of NBSK pulp, electricity, and other by-products at three pulp mills. The Wood Products segment involves in manufacture, sales, and distribution of lumber, electricity and other wood residuals at the Friesau Facility.

