Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.64

Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.635 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This is a positive change from Mercury General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63.

Mercury General has increased its dividend by 1.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 26 consecutive years. Mercury General has a payout ratio of 66.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Mercury General to earn $3.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.53 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.3%.

Shares of NYSE:MCY opened at $55.90 on Friday. Mercury General has a 1 year low of $40.65 and a 1 year high of $67.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.16). Mercury General had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 11.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Mercury General will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mercury General stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 21.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,021 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.30% of Mercury General worth $10,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 39.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mercury General Company Profile

Mercury General Corp. operates as a broker and agency writer of automobile insurance. The firm engages in writing personal automobile insurance and provides related property and casualty insurance products to its customers. Its insurance products include private passenger automobile and related insurance products such as homeowners, commercial automobile and commercial property.

