Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.51-2.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.00-1.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.02 billion.Mercury Systems also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.510-$2.600 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist downgraded Mercury Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercury Systems from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Mercury Systems to a hold rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRCY opened at $52.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.21. Mercury Systems has a 1-year low of $44.44 and a 1-year high of $88.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 74.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.02.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.16. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 4.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mercury Systems will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

