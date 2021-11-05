Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $25.17

Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.17 and last traded at $24.88, with a volume of 2821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.58.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Meridian Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.07.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). Meridian Bancorp had a net margin of 31.56% and a return on equity of 9.83%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Meridian Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. Meridian Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.01%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EBSB. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in shares of Meridian Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 202.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 101.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 865.0% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,175 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,891 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

Meridian Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:EBSB)

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services, through East Boston Savings Bank. It offers banking products such as mobile banking; retirement services; investments; savings and certificates of deposits; personal lending; auto loan; line of credit, and cash management.

