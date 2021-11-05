Merit Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 6,819 Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 159.1% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 348,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,331,000 after acquiring an additional 214,100 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 1,401,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,562,000 after acquiring an additional 527,563 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 47,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,811,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 60,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,252,000 after buying an additional 24,301 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,539,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,989,000 after buying an additional 156,740 shares during the period. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

In related news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 6,372 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total transaction of $244,748.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 10,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total transaction of $489,851.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,612 shares of company stock valued at $753,665. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.44.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $43.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.07. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.93 and a 12-month high of $45.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $30.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.45.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 32.49% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

Featured Article: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.