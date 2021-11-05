Merit Financial Group LLC Invests $207,000 in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KHC. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the second quarter valued at $28,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in The Kraft Heinz in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Kraft Heinz in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in The Kraft Heinz in the second quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in The Kraft Heinz in the second quarter valued at $88,000. 61.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Kraft Heinz alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.33.

KHC opened at $37.19 on Friday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $29.53 and a twelve month high of $44.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.26. The company has a market cap of $45.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.04.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

In other The Kraft Heinz news, insider Marcos Eloi Lima sold 41,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total value of $1,527,892.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 191,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,982,632.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC).

Receive News & Ratings for The Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.