Merit Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 2,448 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,448 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 55.6% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 74.1% in the second quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 282 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 46.5% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 191.5% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 341 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.18.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $137.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.52. The firm has a market cap of $166.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.57, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.02. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.50 and a 12 month high of $139.00.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 26.72%. The company’s revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.43, for a total transaction of $218,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,285,106.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 28,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total value of $3,469,590.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 450,433 shares of company stock valued at $49,089,605. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

