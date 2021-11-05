Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.070-$2.220 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.06 billion-$1.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.06 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $72.25.

Shares of MMSI opened at $68.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.74, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.07. Merit Medical Systems has a twelve month low of $49.63 and a twelve month high of $73.85.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $267.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lynne Ward sold 9,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.83, for a total value of $680,230.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,578,033.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jill Anderson sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total transaction of $60,894.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,866 shares of company stock valued at $1,858,571 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Merit Medical Systems stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 91.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 238,455 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,956 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.42% of Merit Medical Systems worth $15,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 93.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

