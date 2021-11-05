Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Director Michael Robert Kramer Sells 2,000 Shares

Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Director Michael Robert Kramer sold 2,000 shares of Meta Financial Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total value of $119,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

CASH traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $60.09. 305,434 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,893. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.49. Meta Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.95 and a fifty-two week high of $62.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.92.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.31). Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 25.07%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.57%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CASH shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on Meta Financial Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Meta Financial Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Meta Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Meta Financial Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CASH. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Meta Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 441.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,980 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 215,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,158 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services & Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

