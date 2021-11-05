Method Finance (MTHD) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $448.00

Method Finance (CURRENCY:MTHD) traded down 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 5th. Method Finance has a total market cap of $512,010.11 and approximately $448.00 worth of Method Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Method Finance has traded up 11% against the dollar. One Method Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0124 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Method Finance alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.77 or 0.00053662 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003082 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 38.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $149.49 or 0.00244796 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00012678 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00004555 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58.86 or 0.00096385 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Method Finance Profile

Method Finance (CRYPTO:MTHD) is a coin. Method Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,365,080 coins. Method Finance’s official Twitter account is @Method_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “LPs provide liquidity to an pool like Uniswap or a protocol like Compound and receive LP tokens in return. The LP will then stake these tokens to their Method NFT SmartVault™. Protocols that integrate the UniversalVault standard can then deposit their liquidity mining rewards to the LPs NFT SmartVault™. This is a new way of providing liquidity mining rewards to LPs without forcing them to deposit into the protocol’s own staking contract. “

Method Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Method Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Method Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Method Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Method Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Method Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.