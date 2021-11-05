MetLife Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,175 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 556 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $9,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ORLY. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at about $541,071,000. Amundi bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $557,951,000. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 197.7% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 932,089 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $527,758,000 after purchasing an additional 619,025 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,809,244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,590,622,000 after purchasing an additional 341,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,035.7% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 334,522 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $189,415,000 after purchasing an additional 305,067 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ORLY shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $690.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $645.27.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.00, for a total value of $3,025,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 9,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.96, for a total transaction of $5,910,359.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 27,456 shares of company stock valued at $16,999,580 in the last three months. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $633.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $614.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $583.61. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $424.03 and a 52-week high of $669.09. The company has a market cap of $43.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.00.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.99 by $1.08. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 3,880.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 29.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

