MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $8.16 Million Position in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) by 2.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 143,903 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,971 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AMC Entertainment were worth $8,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the second quarter worth $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the second quarter worth $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the second quarter worth $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 25.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Daniel E. Ellis sold 59,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $2,164,859.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Chris A. Cox sold 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total value of $1,327,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 220,852 shares of company stock valued at $7,885,605 over the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMC Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wedbush downgraded AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. Macquarie downgraded AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $3.70 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMC Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $11.92.

AMC stock opened at $40.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.78 and a 200-day moving average of $36.36. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.91 and a fifty-two week high of $72.62.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $444.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.11 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2252.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($5.44) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the United States Markets and International Markets segments. The United States segment involves in the activity in the U.S. specifically in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and Washington, DC.

