MetLife Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,277 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 14,234 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $8,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,018,777 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $79,585,000 after buying an additional 75,065 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the second quarter worth $3,165,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 999,939 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $69,256,000 after acquiring an additional 45,414 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Peninsula Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.5% during the second quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,725 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $201,202.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $79.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $41.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.21. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $66.19 and a 1-year high of $82.73.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology service provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 28.07%.

CTSH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. HSBC upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.57.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

