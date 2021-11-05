MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 15,565 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 135,306 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 15,565 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $11,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EOG. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 296.7% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,467 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 3,341 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter worth $230,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 14.2% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 55,398 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $4,018,000 after purchasing an additional 6,909 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter worth $245,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 122.3% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,345 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 9,542 shares in the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EOG. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.33.

Shares of EOG stock opened at $90.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.82. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.04 and a 52 week high of $95.64.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 275.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous special dividend of $1.00. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.01%.

EOG Resources declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy exploration company to repurchase up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

