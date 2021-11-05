MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 5,394 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,394 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $7,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 18.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,055,655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $973,870,000 after acquiring an additional 928,419 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 524.1% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 244,767 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,102,000 after acquiring an additional 205,550 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter valued at $12,729,277,000. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 7.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 284,880 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,815,000 after purchasing an additional 18,528 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $137.75 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.69 and a 1 year high of $180.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $146.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.38. The company has a market capitalization of $28.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.93%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.55.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

