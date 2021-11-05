MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 5,713 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,713 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $10,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter worth $48,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 18.2% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 21,514.8% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 17,427 shares in the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider William M. Brown sold 85,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.19, for a total value of $19,518,278.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 10,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.77, for a total transaction of $2,481,469.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 351,401 shares of company stock worth $81,075,776. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $222.14 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.70 and a fifty-two week high of $246.08. The stock has a market cap of $43.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.54.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.17%.

Several research firms have weighed in on LHX. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.17.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Further Reading: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.