Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Boosts Stock Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 100,144.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 9,013 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $4,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZBRA. Stephens boosted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $582.71.

Shares of ZBRA opened at $597.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $546.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $529.99. Zebra Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $332.86 and a twelve month high of $605.39. The stock has a market cap of $31.90 billion, a PE ratio of 38.10 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.49. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.04 EPS. Analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Bill Burns sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $579.15, for a total value of $1,158,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.14, for a total value of $159,348.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,485,030.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,779 shares of company stock worth $5,152,908. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

