Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Buys 14,697 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 97,980.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,697 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Cintas were worth $5,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Cintas by 10.8% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 55,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,099,000 after buying an additional 5,382 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in Cintas by 13.0% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 14,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,708,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Cintas by 2.3% in the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 22,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,652,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Cintas by 34.7% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas in the second quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $440.59 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $314.62 and a 1-year high of $443.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $406.13 and its 200 day moving average is $382.39. The company has a market cap of $45.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.68, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.35. Cintas had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 15.72%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 10.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.11%.

In other Cintas news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 3,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.56, for a total value of $1,200,064.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 20,227 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.14, for a total value of $7,871,134.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,392 shares of company stock valued at $17,617,203. Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Cintas in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 target price on the stock. Argus increased their target price on Cintas from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Bank of America raised their price target on Cintas from $383.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.78.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

