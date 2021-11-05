Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $5.03 Million Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 115,810.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 64,854 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $5,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter worth $3,497,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,604,000 after purchasing an additional 11,068 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 735.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 521,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,277,000 after purchasing an additional 459,087 shares in the last quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 8,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laird Norton Trust Company LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DD shares. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Mizuho raised their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.43.

In other news, insider Rose Lee sold 26,448 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $1,966,937.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DD stock opened at $79.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.49. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.83 and a twelve month high of $87.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.07.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 36.78%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

